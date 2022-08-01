Rising humidity will peak Tuesday night with small chances for storms Tuesday and Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley rose to near or just above Eau Claire's average high of 82 degrees for August 1. While warm, it wasn't that humid with dew points in the mid to upper 50s for most of the day. However, humidity will rise slowly during the day tomorrow.
While dew points will start out not too bad near 60 in the morning, a SSE breeze of 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph will carry moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Wisconsin. Dew points will be in the mid 60s by afternoon and near 70 by evening. Dew points will climb further to the low to mid 70s Tuesday night.
With the rising humidity, there won't be as much of a heat index effect early in the day, but with a high near 90 degrees and dew points in the mid to upper 60s by late afternoon, it will feel like the low to mid 90s late afternoon into the evening. This is in the extreme caution heat index category, but of more concern is... READ MORE