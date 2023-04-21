RIVER FLOODING: Top 10 crest forecast for Chippewa River at Eau Claire as scattered snow continues through weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.6 feet on 04/10/2013.

&&

RIVER FLOODING: Top 10 crest forecast for Chippewa River at Eau Claire as scattered snow continues through weekend

  • 0
Chippewa at EC Historic Crests.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The Chippewa River is very high in Eau Claire, and currently is in the top 10 for historic crests, but is still rising. River Flood Warnings remain in effect for both the Chippewa River at Durand and at Eau Claire.

The latest forecast crest for the river at Eau Claire from the National Weather Service is 777 feet sometime Saturday, which would be the 6th highest ever. It will be the highest crest since 2010, and it won't be too far from that level. Going higher than 2010, you have go back to 1993 for a higher crest.

Scattered showers today thankfully did not add too much water for the rivers, but it is falling as a mix of rain and snow that will eventually turn to all snow overnight as the scattered precipitation will likely... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here