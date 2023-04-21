RIVER FLOODING: Top 10 crest forecast for Chippewa River at Eau Claire as scattered snow continues through weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa River is very high in Eau Claire, and currently is in the top 10 for historic crests, but is still rising. River Flood Warnings remain in effect for both the Chippewa River at Durand and at Eau Claire.
The latest forecast crest for the river at Eau Claire from the National Weather Service is 777 feet sometime Saturday, which would be the 6th highest ever. It will be the highest crest since 2010, and it won't be too far from that level. Going higher than 2010, you have go back to 1993 for a higher crest.
Scattered showers today thankfully did not add too much water for the rivers, but it is falling as a mix of rain and snow that will eventually turn to all snow overnight as the scattered precipitation will likely... READ MORE