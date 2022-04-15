Rivers continue to rise after early week heavy rain

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire crested just inches below flood stage earlier today, and will remain very close to flood stage on the high end of the action stage for then next 24 hours before slowly falling.
The Chippewa River at Durand hit flood stage of 13' today and will climb to just over 14' by tomorrow. It is forecast to crest tomorrow before slowly falling but remaining above flood stage into Monday. The River Flood Warning for near Durand is in effect until 7pm Monday.
Winds are lighter than they were yesterday, but it still was a windy day. Wind speeds will remain near or above 10mph for most even through the night. Temps will fall to the low 20s by morning, and once again it will feel closer to 10. The wind will be out of the northwest tomorrow and remain breezy at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 25 or a bit more.
That means that even though temps are expected to top out near...