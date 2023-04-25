 Skip to main content
Rivers remain high with just one more dry day in the forecast before rain returns Thursday through weekend

DOWNLOAD NEW KML EVERY TIME Flooding Forecast KML.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

While the Chippewa River at Eau Claire is no longer above flood stage, though still in action stage where you still want to stay away from the higher water.

The Chippewa River at Durand remains under a River Flood Warning until Thursday afternoon when it's finally forecast to recede back below flood stage.

The entire Mississippi River from the Twin Cities through La Crosse and all the way down to St. Louis, MO is also under a River Flood Warning along with the St. Croix River at Stillwater.

Thankfully, it remained dry today and will again tomorrow. Expect another cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s across the Chippewa Valley as the clouds clear just like they did last night. Scattered cloud cover is again possible tomorrow afternoon before rain chances... READ MORE

