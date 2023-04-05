Rivers rising even before the big warm-up that's in your Stormtracker 18 forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa River is moving faster and on the rise. In fact, it's already in what's called the Action Stage with the water at 766' this afternoon. Water is already covering some of the Chippewa River Trail's lower spots, and is forecast to begin to flood some of the downtown trail underpasses and the lower parts of Owen Park by next week.
For the Chippewa River at Durand, it is currently below the action stage of 12 feet, but will likely rise there by the end of the week and surpass the 13' flood stage later this weekend, continuing to rise through at the middle of next week to about 14'.
The other weather story today is the wind. It continues to blow out of the west and southwest at 15 to 30 mph without factoring in gusts. Peak gusts ranged from the 30s to low 40s today, and that wind will continue tonight with gusts above 40 possible through tomorrow morning.
