Roads are dangerous and snow covered early this morning, Winter Storm Warning extended to 6 pm

The roads are terrible this morning. Heavy snow overnight has led to completely snow-covered roads. Visibility is reduced down to less than 1/4 mile at times.
Heavy snow will still be possible through 9 am before light to moderate bursts of snowfall take over for the rest of the day.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been EXTENDED until 6pm Thursday for dangerous travel conditions due to the ice and snow.
The majority of the accumulation will occur in the early morning, but we'll see snow chances through Saturday that will slowly add up.