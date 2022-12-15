 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Roads are dangerous and snow covered early this morning, Winter Storm Warning extended to 6 pm

The roads are terrible this morning. Heavy snow overnight has led to completely snow-covered roads. Visibility is reduced down to less than 1/4 mile at times.

Heavy snow will still be possible through 9 am before light to moderate bursts of snowfall take over for the rest of the day.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been EXTENDED until 6pm Thursday for dangerous travel conditions due to the ice and snow.

The majority of the accumulation will occur in the early morning, but we'll see snow chances through Saturday that will slowly add up.

For more information on the rest of this storm, click here!

