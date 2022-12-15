Roads are dangerous and snow covered early this morning, Winter Storm Warning extended to 6 pm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&