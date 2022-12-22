Roads are snow covered and travel will remain poor Thursday

Roads are snow covered early Thursday morning after almost 5 inches of light, fluffy snow fell in Eau Claire overnight.
Temperatures are below zero with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees already Thursday morning. This means road salt won't be able to completely clear the snow and roads will remain slick all day.
You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.
Travel conditions will only worsen late Thursday into Friday as blizzard like conditions develop.
