Roads are snow covered and travel will remain poor Thursday

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the
second Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
early this morning. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from
6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Roads are snow covered and travel will remain poor Thursday

  • Updated
Roads are snow covered and travel will remain poor Thursday

Roads are snow covered early Thursday morning after almost 5 inches of light, fluffy snow fell in Eau Claire overnight.

Floating Travel Tracker.png

Temperatures are below zero with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees already Thursday morning. This means road salt won't be able to completely clear the snow and roads will remain slick all day.

You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.

DOT Road Conditions - EC Zoom to DMA.png

Travel conditions will only worsen late Thursday into Friday as blizzard like conditions develop.

For forecast details on the potential blizzard conditions Friday, click here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here