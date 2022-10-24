Roads covered in wet leaves can be slippery! Rain ends overnight, and temperatures will be 10° to 20° cooler than this past weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This past weekend is about as perfect as late October can get! No records were broken, but highs both Saturday and Sunday were 77 and within 10 degrees of record highs. We enjoyed plenty of sunshine and it was perfect outdoor weather with best conditions during the weekend.
A cold front is moving through today, with showers and thunderstorms that began last night and will continue this evening. Rain totals haven't been all too impressive today with most places between a few hundredths of an inch up to about 1/4".
Wind has picked up, too, as the front approached though that will calm a bit overnight and tomorrow. There was a 20 degree temperature difference across the Chippewa Valley this afternoon along the front, with upper 60s/low70s east of the cold front and 40s/50s behind it moving in.
The rain and wind knocked a lot of leaves off trees, and falling leaves will continue to be likely this week. Remember especially tomorrow morning that wet leaves are almost as slippery as snow... READ MORE