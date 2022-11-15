Roads will become slippery again tonight as temps fall back below freezing

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Most of the snow that fell today melted on contact with the ground and some of the snow we had on the ground melted this afternoon. Roads were slippery this morning when temps were below freezing, but then temps warmed up to near or just above freezing by a degree or two this afternoon.
So, while road conditions were in the green for good winter driving most of the afternoon, that will likely change again this evening.
Low temperatures won't be that much colder than our highs in the low to mid 30s, but they will drop back below freezing to the upper 20s tonight into tomorrow morning.
A bit more snow may fall... READ MORE