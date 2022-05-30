Robust winds, high heat and a few strong storms on this Memorial Day

As we honor those who have fallen in honor of our country, mother nature will be a bit unsettled.
Monday will be hot, humid and windy with a chance for a few storms. High temperatures will climb towards 90. Heat indices will be in the low 90s.
Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph.
Dew points will sit in the low to mid 60s, meaning it will feel very tropical. Those sensitive to high heat will need to take breaks from the sun.
There's a slight chance for a few early morning isolated thunderstorms...READ MORE.