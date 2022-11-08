Round one of scattered showers/thunderstorms hits before the polls close

Mother nature has quite the forecast the next few days, starting with storms and ending with snow.
The total lunar eclipse was very pretty though early this morning. We at least cleared the cloud cover out long enough to get some great views when it was full between 4:16 am and 5:41 am.
The clouds will quickly take back over again today. We'll have periods of sunshine mixed in with our clouds as high temps climb towards 50. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will begin...READ MORE.