 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday's cold front brings along much needed showers and thunderstorms to the Chippewa Valley

  • 0
WQOW 2023 Earth Design.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

To cap of the work week, we ended up in the low 80s with a little bit more humidity. For Saturday, we will continue to see that humidity rise a bit as a cold front is approaching our area. 

This cold front is just to our north in Canada, extending into parts of the United States. As with any front, this does mean that we finally will have rain chances. 

To find out when to catch a break from the rain or when rain is expected to start and end, click here. 

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here