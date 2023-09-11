 Skip to main content
Scattered but light shower chances continue Tuesday, but widespread beneficial rain still not expected

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It felt like fall this past weekend and those temps continue today with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Despite a cold front moving through Friday and Saturday, Eau Claire's official weather station at the airport only measured 0.01 inches rain.

It may only be 11 days into the month, but September is already an inch below average and Eau Claire's year deficit is nearly 5 inches.

There has been some rain today, and isolated showers will continue this evening though they will generally taper off overnight before re-developing again tomorrow morning.

While widespread showers still are not expected, there may be a few hours tomorrow morning when showers... READ MORE

