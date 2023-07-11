Scattered chances of rain in the forecast going forward

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We had some strong to severe t-storms track through the Chippewa Valley late Monday afternoon into Monday evening thanks to a cold front moving through. Most of the reports were hail, ranging from dime to ping pong ball size with one report of hail north of Lake Holcombe reaching the size of golf balls. A 10" tree was snapped off near Tainter Lake north of Menomonie.
Tuesday overall looks pretty quiet with a sunny sky to start the day but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north and northwest with highs in the 70s to near 80 and dew points in the 40s to low 50s.
Rain chances will be with us over the next five to seven days. CLICK HERE to read more!