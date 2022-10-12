Scattered rain (and possibly snow) showers remain possible for next couple days

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Showers and thunderstorms moved through late last night and early this morning, but most places didn't even pick up 1/4" rain. Eau Claire picked up a bit more than that at our rain gauge on the south side of the city, but the airport measured less.
The other spot that picked up more than 1/4" this morning was Chetek, but scattered showers returned this afternoon and rain totals will likely continue to slowly add a couple more hundredths with scattered showers tonight and tomorrow.
Temps warmed to about 60 degrees midday with sunshine after morning rain ended, but the arrival of afternoon showers cooled the air quickly back to the mid/upper 40s.
Temps will continue to fall tonight town into the mid/upper 30s with wind chills continuing to be about 5 to 10 degrees colder from a persistent northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph that will continue through the day tomorrow. Temps will be well below the average temperatures for mid-October.
With those colder temperatures, any isolated to scattered showers that we expect to return tomorrow morning could fall as a wintry mix to snow... READ MORE