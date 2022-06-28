Scattered rain and storm chances continue ahead of 4th of July weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rain from earlier this afternoon and evening has only added up to a few tenths up to a half inch, though spots with stronger storms picked up quick rain totals of up to an inch or so along with some pea to nickel sized hail. Temps remain warmest where it hasn't rained, though they will cool quickly tonight after the cold front causing the storms moves out to the southeast in just a few hours. Once they do, the sky will also clear.
Tomorrow will begin sunny, though some clouds will pop up in the afternoon. While it looks to stay dry, there is a slight chance for some isolated drizzle or possibly even a shower or two late afternoon and evening.
