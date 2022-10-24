Scattered rain and thunder before temps take another dive

Toasty temps over the weekend spill over into the start of the work week but mother nature is ready to change that.
Monday will start very warm. High temps will climb into the low 70s again as a warm front pulls in gusty winds and moisture.
Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35+ mph. Those gusty winds will turn more westerly as the cold front moves in Monday afternoon. This will help winds slow down, but it will remain breezy through Tuesday.
Spotty rain will be possible through the morning, but