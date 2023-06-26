Scattered rain chances around each day for the rest of the month

We got some decent rainfall across the area over the weekend thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure. Rain totals ranged from a quarter inch to as much as two inches in some areas. The good news is that we have some rain chances over the next few days to conclude the month.
WEATHER ALERT: An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the entire area through noon Thursday due to pollution from Canadian Wildfires. The Air Quality Index likely to reach the orange, possibly even the red category.
It'll be a breezy and seasonably cool start to the week with some afternoon clearing and a few scattered showers around. Winds could gust up to 30 mph with highs in the 70s.