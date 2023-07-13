Scattered rain chances continue through the weekend; highest coverage Thursday evening through Friday evening

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Rain chances have been rather hit and miss as of late, and that trend will continue as we wrap up the week into the weekend. This does bode well for those attending the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls or Rockfest near Cadott.
Your Thursday forecast will start overcast but we'll see the skies clear as we progress throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon. A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible, but the coverage of rain is roughly two out of ten, meaning most areas should stay dry. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mid 70s in Taylor County. Dew points will be hanging out in the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it'll feel a little humid.