Scattered rain chances remain the next few days, but have decreased slightly for the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
An area of showers and thunderstorms is tracking across southern Minnesota this morning and should weaken as it moves into western Wisconsin but areas in Polk, St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties have the highest chance of seeing showers this morning, though it could sneak over as far east as the US-53 corridor. The rest of the day will feature widely scattered showers and thunderstorms under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Slight chances of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight and throughout the day on Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s to start the day, rising into the 70s Friday afternoon.