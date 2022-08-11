Scattered rain comes Friday; brings a momentary taste of fall

Friday eve comes in with yet another wonderful summer forecast. But a good chance for scattered rain showers Friday will knock down temps the rest of the weekend.
Thursday will start mostly cloudy as a weak little wave passes to the southwest. These clouds will clear for the afternoon, and we'll see temperatures climb towards our average of 81.
Winds will be light, and the humidity will be very low. All thanks to a large region of high pressure camped out over the northern Midwest.
Overnight, the clouds start to roll in. Lows stay down towards 60.
By early Friday morning, scattered rain showers...READ MORE.