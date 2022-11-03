Scattered rain, isolated thunder roll in late Thursday

Our warm spell this week is quickly coming to an end. After record setting high temps on Wednesday, mother nature brings us back to reality this weekend. It all starts with a heavy dose of rain.
Thursday will begin mostly sunny with temps already in the 50s and 60s. High temps in the afternoon climb towards the upper 60s. We might even hit 70 for the 3rd day in a row.
Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A large region of warm, moist air is settling in across the upper Midwest which will give us the juice we need for rain when the cold front arrives.
Overnight, we'll see that cold front set in. Winds will turn to the northwest and remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will start as early as