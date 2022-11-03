Scattered shower/storm chances arrive tonight, but heaviest rain will hold off until Saturday for most

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After a stretch of warm weather to end October and begin this month of November, a cold front will move through overnight.
Rain chances will be scattered at best tonight into tomorrow morning, but only expect isolated showers during the day tomorrow at least in Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls area.
Places further southeast of the Chippewa River have a better chance at seeing daytime rain as rain isn't expected to be widespread across Western Wisconsin until early Saturday morning.
Widespread rain will arrive from the southwest around... READ MORE