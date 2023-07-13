Scattered showers and storms expected tonight and again tomorrow, but it's not all-day rain

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today and tomorrow have the hottest record high temperatures for Eau Claire of any date, with highs of 111° both July 13 and 14 of 1936.
It's fair to say most of the weekend's forecast looks dry, but there will be chances at just about any time for a few showers and storms to pop up over parts, but not all, of Western Wisconsin.
The best chances for scattered showers and storms will be this evening through early tomorrow morning and again tomorrow afternoon/evening. Slight chances for a few isolated showers and storms will continue Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be the warmest tomorrow between rounds of showers and storms, and it'll be humid, too, before cooler temps slowly move in with those additional slight chances for showers/storms.
The timing of the first round of...