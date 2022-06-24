Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the evening.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs soared up into the 90s once again across Western Wisconsin Friday. Most highs were in the mid 90s, a few spots held in the mid to upper 80s. For Eau Claire, it was the first time this year with back to back 90+ highs.
While temperatures are similar to where they were Thursday, the humidity was higher. This made it feel a couple degrees hotter than it is when factoring in the heat index due to those dew points rising into the mid 60s.
Dew points will hold steady overnight but rise into the upper 60s Saturday, possibly near 70. This moisture will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Rain and thunderstorms will be most likely... READ MORE