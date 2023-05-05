Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday with just a slight chance in Sunday's forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rain Friday afternoon dropped quite a bit in some spots and nothing in others. Rain and storms moved through Pierce County, dropping a radar estimated 1 to 3 inches rain.
Temps stayed the coolest where these showers have been moving through, but warmed to the 60s and 70s in spots that stayed dry during daylight hours.
Saturday is Wisconsin's inland fishing opener, but the weather won't fully cooperate. While there should be a bit more time without rain compared to Friday, a moderate chance for scattered showers and storms remains.
Of course, it's not safe to be out on lakes and rivers when lightning is in the vicinity, but if it remains just rain you can certainly still fish. However, there will be the possibility for lightning...