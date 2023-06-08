Scattered showers and thunderstorms scheduled to move through the Chippewa Valley after another warm and sunny day

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Thursday was yet another warm and sunny day with little humidity. Combining the sun, low humidity, and light winds, I would say this is close to if not a perfect day. However, we still are in a pickle as dry weather continues. Good news is we have another shot for some showers and thunderstorms coming very shortly.
Friday is not much different from Thursday with sunny skies and warm weather. However, as we progress into the weekend, we will see storms pop up, particularly Saturday with scattered thunderstorms.
