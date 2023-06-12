Scattered showers, drizzle won't bring rain to everyone over next few days

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were below average this morning with lows in the low to mid 40s for the US-53 corridor and west. It was even colder east of highway 53 with lows mostly in the mid to upper 30s. The exception is the Black River Falls airport with a low below freezing (in mid-June!) at 28.
Temps warmed up this afternoon to the low to mid 70s for most, but areas to the east stayed a bit cooler because of thicker cloud cover and light rain/drizzle falling to keep the air cool.
A swath of widespread light drizzle fell through Taylor, Clark, and eastern Jackson counties, but didn't add up to much. The Medford Airport is reporting 0.04" rain. Areas to the west of Eau Claire also saw rain but it came in the form of scattered showers that most of the airports did not get. The rain is ongoing this evening but remaining scattered.
The best chance for Eau Claire appears to be... READ MORE