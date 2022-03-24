Scattered snow showers could reduce visibility Friday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Clouds kept temperatures below average for most of us today, though clouds were able to clear north and northwest of Eau Claire resulting in highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in Polk and Barron counties.
While temperatures were warmer than the past couple of days, we did start the day out with some snow on the ground. Eau Claire picked up 1/2" early this morning before it melted.
A low pressures system with a cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, bringing more chances for rain ahead of the front tomorrow morning and scattered snow showers behind the front in the colder air. This system will also come with quite a bit of wind.
Expect precipitation to be scattered, but some of these scattered showers could bring... READ MORE