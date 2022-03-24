 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered snow showers could reduce visibility Friday

  • 0
Headlines left 3rd 2018.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Clouds kept temperatures below average for most of us today, though clouds were able to clear north and northwest of Eau Claire resulting in highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in Polk and Barron counties.

While temperatures were warmer than the past couple of days, we did start the day out with some snow on the ground. Eau Claire picked up 1/2" early this morning before it melted.

A low pressures system with a cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, bringing more chances for rain ahead of the front tomorrow morning and scattered snow showers behind the front in the colder air. This system will also come with quite a bit of wind.

Expect precipitation to be scattered, but some of these scattered showers could bring... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags