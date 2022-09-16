Scattered storms in route for your weekend

That slow moving system we wrote about Thursday has started its final approach into western Wisconsin. The humidity will be up, and the storm chances will be scattered.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy to start. It will become overcast as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s, making it feel pretty humid.
It will be breezy again Friday. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Scattered rain showers will start