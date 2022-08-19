 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered storms linger, but weekend is trending drier

  • 0

We got a decent bit of rainfall Thursday after a widespread 1/4'' to 1/2'' of rain fell across portions of the valley. We had 0.63'' at WQOW and 0.87'' at the regional airport. 

We may add to these totals a bit into the weekend as showers and storms linger. 

Friday will be mostly cloudy to start. We'll get periods of sunshine and clouds like we did Thursday as high temps go towards 76. Dew points will be in the mid 60s again making it a little humid. 

We'll see a few scattered storms develop for us again in the afternoon. Coverage will be spotty and we won't see much in terms of severe storms...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here