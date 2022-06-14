SCORCHER: Heat indices top 100, leads to severe weather Wednesday

The fiery depths of hell are upon us this Tuesday as mother nature queues up an absolute scorcher.
Tuesday will be very hot, very humid and breezy. High temperatures will try to make it near 96º. The record for June 14th was 98º in 1987.
Heat indices will be the biggest problem for Tuesday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11 am to 8 pm for everyone. Heat indices will range from 96º to 105º.
Hydrate early and hydrate often. Stay out of the heat as much as you can.
The humidity will be thick