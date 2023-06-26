Several more rain chances on the way will hopefully continue to chip away at rain deficit

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Western Wisconsin picked up some nice, beneficial rain over the weekend. The heaviest rain yesterday was generally north and east of Eau Claire with not much rain actually in the Eau Claire area, but rain totals still varied quite a bit across the city as some places recorded 1/4" to 1/2" yesterday.
In addition, Saturday picked up 1/2" to 2" in the greater Eau Claire area with a few spots in Western Wisconsin picking up several inches rain.
Today was a pleasant day with cooler temps in the 70s but feeling humid with dew points up in the low to mid 60s.
Humidity will likely hold steady over the next couple of days near the 60° mark before rising to the mid 60s Wednesday night through Friday. This higher humidity will bring a couple more rain chances... READ MORE