Several slight chances for snow this week should bring little to no travel impacts

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This evening, there are a few flurries on radar, but very few, if any, flakes are reaching the ground. Continued small snow chances will have similar impacts through the rest of the week.
There will be a slight chance for flurries or light snow with less than 1" accumulation Wednesday mainly north of highway 64 but possible near or just south of highway 29. Another round of flurries or very light snow will be possible late Thursday night through early Friday morning.
Again, impacts will be limited and localized as widespread travel concerns are not expected at this time.
Otherwise, temperatures are expected to be... READ MORE