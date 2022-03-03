 Skip to main content
Several weather threats move through this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

There are three main threats as we head into the weekend. The first threat is freezing rain and will arrive late Friday night and end Saturday morning. After a morning lull in rain as temps warm back above freezing, heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive for the afternoon.

There's even a severe risk for areas mainly south of highway ten. More on that in a bit. Then, rain will turn back into freezing rain and snow before tapering off early Sunday morning.

First, the threat for freezing rain mainly comes after midnight Friday night and ends Saturday morning. Watch out for very slippery roads with anywhere from just a thin glaze of ice up to a few tenths of an inch. The worst conditions will likely be... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

