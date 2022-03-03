Several weather threats move through this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There are three main threats as we head into the weekend. The first threat is freezing rain and will arrive late Friday night and end Saturday morning. After a morning lull in rain as temps warm back above freezing, heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive for the afternoon.
There's even a severe risk for areas mainly south of highway ten. More on that in a bit. Then, rain will turn back into freezing rain and snow before tapering off early Sunday morning.
First, the threat for freezing rain mainly comes after midnight Friday night and ends Saturday morning. Watch out for very slippery roads with anywhere from just a thin glaze of ice up to a few tenths of an inch. The worst conditions will likely be... READ MORE