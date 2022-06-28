Scattered rain and storm chances continue ahead of 4th of July weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9pm for all of Western Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the region, though it has not been a continuous line this afternoon, and not every storm has been warned.
Still, heed any warning issued for your area by going inside a sturdy building and staying away from windows in an interior room, preferably a basement. Primary threats remain straight-line wind gusts and large hail, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out until the storms depart this evening.
Tomorrow will begin sunny, though some clouds will pop up in the afternoon. While it looks to stay dry, there is a slight chance for some isolated drizzle or possibly even a shower or two late afternoon and evening.
Better chances for scattered showers and storms return... READ MORE