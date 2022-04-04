Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off with chances for cold rain, possibly snow

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There were April rain and snow showers over the weekend and even into this morning. Most of the minor accumulations stayed north of Eau Claire.
That's definitely not the weather we expect at the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Still, it's that time of the year once again, and Stormtracker 18 will be sharing safety information on a variety of topics all week long.
The first topic, lighting, isn't technically considered severe weather in that it's just the requirement for a thunderstorm, not a severe thunderstorm. Still, lightning is a threat we experience quite a bit throughout the year, and it certainly can be deadly if precautions are not taken.
Thankfully, severe weather is not in the forecast, but a few weak thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the near future. Scattered showers move into Western Wisconsin from the west tomorrow afternoon after a mostly dry day with even some peaks of sunshine in the morning.
The best chance for widespread rain... READ MORE