Severe weather possible across the Chippewa Valley on Monday

The weekend came to a close on a warm note, with highs in the 70s and 80s under predominantly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will persist tonight, with temperatures falling into the 60s and mild southeasterly winds.
Early Monday morning fog is possible across our southern counties, but it will dissipate later in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive about 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. The Chippewa Valley faces a marginal risk of severe weather. The majority of the action will take place along and south of Highway 29. Heavy rainfall, high winds, and large hail are the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. It will also be muggy, with breezy east-to-southeast winds.
Expect a stray shower Monday night along with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s, and east to southeast breezes...READ MORE