Severe weather possible tonight across the Chippewa Valley

The Chippewa Valley experienced a gloomy Sunday. We had some rain this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, the clouds hung on stubbornly. Temperatures reached the 70s and 80s. It was uncomfortable being outside due to the high dew points.
There is a potential for severe weather when a broken line of showers and thunderstorms moves through tonight. The timeframe is 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are the hazards.
The line of showers and thunderstorms will move out before daybreak Monday morning. Early morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s. With lows falling into the 50s, Monday night will be cool