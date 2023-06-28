Severe weather threatens Chippewa Valley this evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Air quality remains a concern across Western Wisconsin this evening, and it will likely remain an issue until the wind changes direction after tonight's front moves through.
Even after that, some wildfire smoke will likely linger and I would expect more issues on and off through the summer until all the many wildfires in Canada are controlled and extinguished.
Of greater concern, scattered strong thunderstorms are expected this evening and could affect parts of Western Wisconsin through even a few hours after midnight at the latest. Ahead of the storms, it is warm and humid. That's exactly the typical environment that can cause strong storms when a front moves through and a couple other advanced parameters are in place like they will be tonight.
There have been a few showers and storms through the afternoon mainly north and west of Eau Claire, but chances will increase... READ MORE