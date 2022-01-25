Shockingly cold temps expected tonight after they warmed to near zero at best today

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
We've had several mornings so far this year with lows like todays ranging from -10 to -30 with most in the negative mid teens, but temperatures tonight will drop even colder.
This morning's wind chills were as cold as -40 with New Richmond recording a -38 wind chill at 8am.Wind chills ranged between -20 and -40 at the coldest point of the morning, which came at different times for different places.
Highs today were near zero, though a couple spots including Eau Claire never even warmed to zero. Where temps did rise above, it was only a degree or two and it never felt even close to that warm. The warmest afternoon wind chills were between -10 and -20. Eau Claire's was never warmer than -15.
As mentioned, it will get even colder tonight. This is shockingly cold, and... READ MORE