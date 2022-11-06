Shower chances throughout the week, and a quick rise and downfall to our temps

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Temps continue to be cool but rising shortly with each day. For Sunday, temps climbed to the low 50s with lots of sunshine, and strong winds. Wind speeds were 20-25 mph and gusts climbed up to the 30s. By tomorrow, winds should be at a much more normal level. This week we look to have a crazy swing in temps, along with lots of rain.
With Daylight Saving Time gone, we now have an extra hour of sleep, as well as more daylight for our mornings. However, our evenings are much darker. Looking ahead, we are currently getting around 10 hours of daylight, but soon enough it will be the Winter Solstice. This is on December 21st, which is our darkest day of the year, with a total of 8 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. The nice part is after our darkest day, we will start to gain daylight.
As we lose daylight, we will be gaining some warmer weather the next couple of days but will be met with a sweep of... READ MORE