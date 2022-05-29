Showers and storms to impact portions of the Chippewa Valley overnight

It was a summer-like Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There were a few showers and thunderstorms around the area. It was also humid and breezy.
Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with showers and thunderstorms entering our western counties around 2 a.m. This round could potentially become strong to severe, primarily west and north of Eau Claire. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The showers and storms will weaken once they get to Eau Claire around daybreak and will linger until midday.
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Monday night. This round has a higher chance of being strong to severe. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends... MORE HERE