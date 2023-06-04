Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but it might not be enough to fully end our spell of dry weather

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The weekend still is on a hot streak with the sun keeping us toasty. Tomorrow, we will see showers and thunderstorm chances which could give us a break, but unfortunately chances seem to be small.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 9 am due to Ozone pollution near the surface as well as haze from fires from Canada.
This is alert means that the air quality will be unhealthy for some individuals, especially those with heart/lung disease, as well as older adults and children.
For tomorrow, we will see our next chance of rain. However, like our last time we had precipitation, these chances are... READ MORE