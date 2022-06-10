Showers and thunderstorms bring us into the weekend

It was a warm day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with showers arriving late from our northwest. Winds will be light and variable.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely heading into the day on Saturday. Highs will be cooler in the lower 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 50s with light and variable winds...READ MORE