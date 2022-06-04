Showers, fog possible overnight

It was a nice start to the first weekend of June here in the Chippewa Valley. The rain stayed to our south for the majority of the day, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Later tonight, there is a slight chance of a few showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Patchy fog is also possible after midnight through the morning on Sunday.
A slight chance of showers on Sunday, with highs in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night with fog developing. Fog dissipates Monday morning along with rain showers... READ MORE