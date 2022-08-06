Showers throughout the next couple of days will be a bit too much for some

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
For the past couple of months, we haven't had too much rainfall. The only times we have had rain, it has been scattered with only a few places getting noticeable amounts. Tonight, we will have long lasting showers that will get us back up to rainfall amounts that will be impactful. This is due to our humidity for the day.
Temps managed to only reach the 80s, but our dewpoints are in the mid 70s which is at an excessive level. Dewpoints as this level will help with convection and building up storms that last a long time. That is why tonight we will have showers that will last throughout the night and into tomorrow.
By 12 AM tomorrow, most of of the Chippewa Valley and south will be raining heavily. This lasts all the way up until 7 AM tomorrow morning. By 7 AM, there will still be areas.. READ MORE