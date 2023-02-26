 Skip to main content
...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of around a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north
of a line from Glenwood, to Litchfield, to Anoka, to Stillwater,
continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Slick roads tomorrow morning as roads become icy

Tomorrow morning is going to be a rough commute, as lots of ice accumulation is still in the forecast. This will persist through much of the morning, and by the afternoon, things are going to get messy. 

Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Counties will see this Winter Storm Watch either until the late morning/noon or until the evening hours. 

Differences between when Storm Warnings end, is due to the various impacts and types of precipitation throughout the day. 

All counties under the Winter Storm Warning will experience, is widespread ice accumulation. Totals will get up to as high as a 1/4" of ice. 

What is different, is that some areas will have snow accumulation towards 1" to 3". 

Though snow totals aren't too high, it is the significant amount of ice accumulation that really puts us in this Winter Storm Warning. 

