Slick roads tomorrow morning as roads become icy

Tomorrow morning is going to be a rough commute, as lots of ice accumulation is still in the forecast. This will persist through much of the morning, and by the afternoon, things are going to get messy.
Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Counties will see this Winter Storm Watch either until the late morning/noon or until the evening hours.
Differences between when Storm Warnings end, is due to the various impacts and types of precipitation throughout the day.
All counties under the Winter Storm Warning will experience, is widespread ice accumulation. Totals will get up to as high as a 1/4" of ice.
What is different, is that some areas will have snow accumulation towards 1" to 3".
Though snow totals aren't too high, it is the significant amount of ice accumulation that really puts us in this Winter Storm Warning.
For the exact timing of ice and snow CLICK HERE