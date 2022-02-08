Slick spots expected from scattered light snow through Wednesday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Western Wisconsin is in a quiet stretch of weather, partially because of how cold it's been. Eau Claire hasn't seen more than an inch of snow on any one day in over two weeks.
Still, the winter season snow total is just over 30 inches and only about two inches below average to date. This is more snow than we had last year in total, let alone in the year to date snow. Last winter (2020-21) had a total of 30.2" snow after the last measurable snow was recorded on March 17, 2021.
An average winter still sees another one to two feet of snow with the average last date with accumulating snow of April 8 (two months from today).
Highs today climbed to or above freezing for the first time in a week with some spots near or exceeding 40 mainly to the west of Eau Claire. The warmest air was where there was a bit more sunshine behind a warm front that moved through this afternoon.
A cold front is close behind, and that will bring chances for snow overnight, but there isn't a lot of energy with this system. This means that snowfall will be scattered and light, for the most part. There could be some wintry mix... READ MORE