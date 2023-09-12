Slight chance for frost near/north of hwy 8 tonight as temps fall to the 30s

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A cold front is moving through Western Wisconsin this evening with only isolated showers. Behind that cold front is possibly the coldest air of the season especially for areas north of highway US-8.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, and a few other counties in northwest and north-central Wisconsin. There, lows are expected to fall to the mid 30s and possibly even within a degree or two of freezing. Damage to sensitive plants is possible up there, and patchy frost cannot be ruled out in rural spots in northern Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor counties.
Showers today really didn't bring that much rain with many areas only getting a few drops and about 1/10" was the high-end amounts according to the automated sensors at local airports. Temps are already cooling quickly north of this front, and temps will continue to cool overnight.
In order for frost to form, the low temperature needs to cool to at least 36° and it's more likely with lows... READ MORE